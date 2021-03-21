Uncategorized
The natural disasters declared after the worst floods in decades hit the east coast of Australia
Just over a year after the devastation of Australia’s fires, another natural disaster has been declared after the worst floods in decades have been in the state of New South Wales. Evacuation orders have been issued in many places and hundreds of people have been rescued from the rising waters. A young couple saw that their house was flooded by floodwaters when it was supposed to be their wedding day. .
