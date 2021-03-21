More than 800,000 jabs are provided in a single day but travel restrictions can continue into the summer





The discovery of Covid vaccines was supposed to bring our passport back to normal. Despite another record for innocence yesterday, the government issued another warning that the summer holidays should be halted. Recent government data from the UK shows that more than 752,308 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday – a record even before Friday. The number of people who received the first dose was more than twenty-seven and a half million people. Another 33 people were reported dead with Covid. Sunday figures tend to be low but this is the lowest daily figure since October. The total number of officers who die within 28 days of a positive test is now 126,155. 5,312 new cases have been reported. .



