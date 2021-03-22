The German town of Albstadt in Albstadt has been hit by a discovery volcano earthquake again





See also: monthly reports

Sunday, 21 March 2021, 18:16

18:16 PM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Today’s earthquake site in Germany and user reports

The German Schwäbische Alb was hit by an earthquake of moderate magnitude 3.9 on the afternoon of Sunday, March 21, 2021. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 km at a depth of only 3 km west of the city of Pestphat, and according to preliminary information, there is no major damage (and nothing should be expected with this) Size), but thousands of people felt it and many panicked, as people suddenly noticed furniture and other things shaking and shaking. Hundreds of reports reached our monitoring service within minutes of the earthquake, and many indicated a brief but distinctive tremor experience clearly felt, accompanied by loud noises heard in areas closest to the epicenter. , A highland region in southwestern Germany famous for Jurassic rocks, most of which are limestone, where some known dinosaur fossils were discovered and described for the first time, and it is known that the Peshta region in particular is home to some seismically active faults, referred to as the seismic source area Albstadt / Swabian Jura. It was activated, apparently suddenly, in 1911. For the past 100 years or so since then, it has been producing many earthquakes in the range of 3 to 5 degrees, and the largest and last major earthquake of the current series was the damaging 5.3 Alphattas on September 3, 1978. , Which occurred in roughly the same location as today’s event.

I felt this earthquake

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was reported near Alpstadt, Tübingen region, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, just 8 minutes earlier by the Swiss Seismic Service (SED), which is considered The main national agency monitoring seismic activity in this part of the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 km below the epicenter early in the evening of Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 6:37 PM local time.

