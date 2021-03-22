Earthquake information: Light Mag. 4.6 Earthquake – Sea of ​​Maluku, 90 km northwest of Tupelo, Indonesia, Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:30 a.m. (GMT +9)





4.6 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 87 km

Mar 21 16:35 UTC: First to report: BMKG after 5 minutes. Mar 21 16:50: Volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.6. The depth of the blast center was recalculated from 72.0 to 87.0 km (45 to 54 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 6.8 km (4.2 mi) towards S.

Updated Sunday 21 March 2021 16:39

An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale 95 km northwest of Tupelo, Indonesia

4.2 March 22 earthquake 1:30 am (GMT +9)

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale occurred just 9 minutes ago 95 km northwest of Tupelo, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. , Indonesia, early in the morning Monday March 22, 2021 at 1:30 a.m. local time. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Seismic Center (EMSC) which also recorded the magnitude 4.2 earthquake and includes cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak tremor might have been felt, Tupelo (population 10,000) located 95 km from the epicenter.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: March 21, 2021 16:30:10 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Monday, March 22, 2021 1:30 a.m. (GMT +9) Size: 4.6 Depth: 87.0 km Latitude / longitude of epicenter: 2.41 ° N / 127.58 ° E (Maluku Sea, Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Tarakan (70 km / 43 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 90 km (56 mi) northwest of Tupelo (Kapopatin Halmahera Utara) (population: 10,000) -> Watch Earthquakes nearby! 181 km (113 mi) North of Ternate (pop: 101,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 186 km (116 miles) north of Sofivi (Kota Tidor Kibulawan) (Population: 36,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 286 km (178 mi) ENE of Bitung (population: 137,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 307 km (191 mi) from Lykitt, Lykitt II (Dimembe) (Kapopatin Minahasa Utara) (population: 8,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 321 km (199 mi) ENE of Manado (pop: 451,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 321 km (199 mi) ENE of Tondano (Kabupaten Minahasa) (population: 33,300) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 332 km (206 mi) ENE from Tomohon (pop: 27600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 462 km (287 mi) southeast of Jalan (Sarangani, Philippines) (Population: 24,300) -> Watch the near earthquake s! 467 km (290 mi) southeast of Sapu Badido (Population: 9,790) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: few clouds 28.6 ° C (84 ° F), humidity: 76%, wind: 4 m / s (7 kts) from EPrimary data source: BMKG (Indonesia Meteorological, Climatic and Geophysical Agency) Estimated Exporting: 5 × 1011 Joules (139 MWh, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource4687 kmN utara Molucca Sea, Indonesia BMKG4.6120 kmMOLUCCA SEA, Indonesia EMSC4.025 km406 Km S 26 ° E of Sarangani (Davao Occidental), Indonesia (1)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Bali / Very weak vibration (MMI II): Zg

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

Try our free app!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos