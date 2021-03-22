Police injured as Bristol’s “Kill the Bill” turns violent – BBC News





Two police officers were taken to hospital after protesters clashed with Bristol police. Thousands of people showed up at the rally against the Police and Crime Bill, which aims to give the authorities more power to control the demonstrations. Officials told people to stay away. Police in Avon and Somerset condemned what they called "embarrassing scenes" and called on local forces for help. The interior minister described the events as unacceptable. Clive Myrie presents on BBC News Andrew Plant's report at Ten at Bristol.

