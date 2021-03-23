Nicola Sturgeon managed to break the ministerial code through an independent investigation – BBC News





Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been investigated by a ministry of inquiry for violating the minister's code. His supporters said the results, after weeks of high pressure, should end calls for him to step down. In an investigation led by renowned lawyer James Hamilton, Ms Sturgeon deliberately misled Parliament as a result of allegations of sexual harassment against former Prime Minister Alex Salmond. Huw Edwards has presented BBC News at Ten reports to Scottish editor Sarah Smith.

