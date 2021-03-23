Colombia: The FARC encouraged the recruitment of child soldiers caused by the pandemic





Several child soldiers have been reported killed by Colombian forces when they carried out an air strike at a rebel camp earlier this month. The youngest was a girl who was only nine years old.

The country's defense minister tried to justify the attack by calling children "war machines" and is now facing calls for resignation. The FARC insurgents signed a peace agreement with Colombia in 2016, but have not stopped hiring children and young people. And now, as we know, because of the pandemic, with so many children out of school, recruitment has gone up.



