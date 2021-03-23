Boris Johnson says UK will not escape third wave of Covid pandemic – BBC News





The UK will not escape the effects of the third wave of the pandemic due to the sharp rise in Covid cases in some parts of the European Union. That’s a warning from Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying people shouldn’t be “excited” about the dangers. One minister also warned that the UK could put “all our European neighbors” on the red list of countries where all arrivals are banned or where travelers are in quarantine hotels. Meanwhile, the line between the supply of vaccines between the UK and the EU has widened, with the threat that the EU could prevent the export of vaccine doses manufactured in the EU to the UK. Huw Edwards presents at BBC News Ten political editor Laura Kuenssberg, European editor Katya Adler and medical editor Fergus Walsh. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source