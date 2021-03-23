The US confirms the safety and efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine – BBC News





The results of the long-awaited U.S. trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine have confirmed that the shot is safe and effective. The vaccine was 79% effective in stopping symptomatic Covid and 100% effective in preventing people from becoming seriously ill. There were also no safety issues with blood clots. More than 32,000 volunteers took part in the study, mostly in America, but also in Chile and Peru.

