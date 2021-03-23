The British army lost thousands of troops





The size of the army will be reduced by thousands of troops over the next four years, within what the government calls the most important defense review since the end of the Cold War. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the changes would make Britain’s forces “credible” as they modernize to deal with the threats of 2020 and beyond. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source