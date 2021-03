Recent earthquakes may not be of natural causes

Wichita, it was (KSNW) – You’ve probably felt one of the last earthquakes in Wichita this month. There were more than ten. The Kansas Geological Survey says the evidence shows it may be manmade.

“If this happens, why is that?” Said Rick Miller of the Kansas Geological Survey. “But from a seismic perspective, it did not have natural properties.”

Miller says small earthquakes have been occurring in Wichita since the early 20th century. Most of them are just too small to be felt. He added that the latest swarm of earthquakes could come from water injection wells within a 15-mile radius of recent earthquake centers.

The fifth earthquake struck Wichita on Sunday evening

Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Operators (KIOGA) were involved. “This is definitely one world and its perspective at the moment,” said Ken White of White Exploration. “We need to find out more.”

White is also a KIOGA Representative with the Kansas Corporation.

The Kansas Foundation Committee has choked off some wastewater injections along the Kansas / Oklahoma border in recent years after some large earthquakes in Sumner and Harper counties. “Very quick to come to any hard and fast conclusions about what happened here in Wichita,” White said.

White says there isn’t much wastewater being pumped into the area where the recent earthquakes originated.

Miller says they study and collect data. “And then when the events (the Wichita earthquakes) happened in March, this kind of event led to their outbreak because now you can look at them in terms of probabilities,” he said. Miller added, “The probability of the existence of this large number of events, the 17 events in this time period compared to the previous three, outside the scope of our recursive relationship to seismic activity as it is currently being studied.”

The fifth earthquake struck Wichita on Sunday evening

Purely from a statistical study of earthquakes in northeastern Wichita, Miller says that natural causes are likely not a cause. “If you only look at it through statistics, the odds of it being a natural sequence are very low,” Miller said. “It does not run in past data.”

KIOGA representatives say they believe further study is not only justified, but also welcome.

White says there are Type Two wells used by oil, gas and other industries in the Wichita region. “But there are not many of those who are active in the (earthquake) area,” he said.

White added that there are Type 1 wells from manufacturing and other industries that inject wastewater.

The Kansas Geological Survey expects to have a report for the KCC and the Ks. Department of Health and Environment about earthquakes. “So we’re continuing to study this and the datasets that we have available,” Miller said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos