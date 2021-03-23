Sturgeon has not violated the minister’s code, according to the investigation





Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has clarified that his code of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond has been breached by the ministry code. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Sturgeon said he was pleased with the independent investigation by James Hamilton QC, saying he had tried to act in its entirety and in the public interest at all times. Ms. Sturgeon’s vote of no confidence now has no chance of success after the Greens said they would not accept it. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



source