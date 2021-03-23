A small earthquake hits New York state during the weekend





You might not normally associate New York with earthquakes, but it does happen sometimes. In fact, the northern Hudson Valley felt an earthquake on Saturday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the small earthquake occurred near Altamount, New York, in Albany County, at around 6:39 pm on Saturday. News 10 reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.0 on the Richter scale. There were no reports of damage, except for a few confused residents, and perhaps a cup or two that had been overturned on the kitchen table.

Yes, earthquakes do happen in the northeastern United States and Canada occasionally. The year 2020 actually started with three small earthquakes on January 3, 7 and 13, respectively. The third was the strongest of the trio, measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale, hitting several miles south of Ormestown, Quebec just after 5:30 a.m. The Times Union says the earthquake was felt as far south as Ticonderoga, New York in Essex, and in Farther west, like Ogdensburg, on the New York-Ontario border. The monuments were also felt as far north as Montreal.

Some even hit close to home here in the Hudson Valley. In April 2017, a small tremor occurred about two and a half miles west of Bowling. In early 2016, a smaller earthquake occurred near Port Chester and Greenwich, Connecticut. Although there is really nothing to worry about, the thought of any kind of jolt in this part of the United States gets some people talking. We do not have the level of awareness and preparation that the people of California have had to live with.

The most famous fault line near ours is the Ramapo fault line. The 185-mile fault system stretches across parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and has been known to typically spew out small earthquakes.

On August 23, 2011, people felt a 5.8 earthquake, with its epicenter in Virginia along the east coast. Several moderate earthquakes (at least 5 degrees on the Richter scale) occurred near New York City in 1737, 1783, and 1884. Was the area late for a much larger earthquake at some point in the future?

Keep reading: Here are 50 of the most famous sports junkies

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos