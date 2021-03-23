Philippine separatist fighters enter politics after peace agreement – BBC News





The peace agreement between the separatist fighters and the Philippine government established the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. After decades of conflict, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front is moving into politics, helping to create a new regional parliament in exchange for the disarmament of firearms. But with other factions still at war with state forces, can peace be maintained? Howard Johnson, a BBC Philippine correspondent, visited the region. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#Philippines #BBCNew.



