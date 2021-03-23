New volcano eruption, 40,000 earthquakes shake Iceland





A volcano located 20 miles southwest of the Icelandic capital, which was dormant for nearly 6,000 years, finally erupted on Friday after weeks of earthquakes in the area.

Aerial footage from the Icelandic Met Office showed Mount Vajradals volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula spewing fountains of fiery lava on Friday evening that lit up the night sky. The bright glow of lava can be seen from the outskirts of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, according to the Associated Press.

The Reykjanes Peninsula is a volcanic and seismic hot spot where more than 40,000 small earthquakes have occurred during the past four weeks, a significant increase from the up to 3,000 earthquakes recorded every year since 2014.

It was the first volcanic eruption in the peninsula in nearly 800 years. A fissure up to 820 yards long was opened at the site of the eruption and lava fountains as high as 110 yards were scattered, according to Reuters.

The authorities advised residents in the vicinity to stay home and keep their windows closed to avoid inhaling gas pollution from the volcano.

The Icelandic Met Office classified the blast as small and said the volcanic eruption did not pose an immediate danger to people in the area. No evacuations were required and no buildings were at risk of damage.

“Gas pollution can be expected due to the eruption in Rikjan, the closest to the source. The Icelandic Meteorological Office said Monday, that gas distribution is taking place to the northeast from the eruption sites toward the capital region, but gas concentrations are unlikely to be hazardous there.”

The air traffic managed to continue as usual and the flights remained on schedule as the eruption did not spew much ash or smoke into the atmosphere. In 2010 Iceland experienced an even more turbulent eruption that spew molten ash into the sky affecting travel for weeks and forcing hundreds of Icelanders from their homes.

