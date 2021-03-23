Ethiopian Airlines: Flight recorders recovered from crash – BBC News





Investigators have found recorders of flight data from an Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday. Devices recovered from the crash site were a Boeing 737 Max 8 cabin voice recorder and a digital flight data recorder. The plane was flying from Addis Ababa to the Kenyan capital Nairobi when it took off and crashed six minutes later, killing 157 people on board. Several companies have relied on the Boeing model after the disaster. Monthly planes landed 60 km (37 miles) southeast of the capital near the town of Bishoftu at 08:44 local time (05:44 GMT). Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog .



source