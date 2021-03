WHO announces the second edition of the shortlist and the jury of the Health for All Film Festival

In an extraordinary demonstration of creative energy and enthusiasm for telling public health stories, the second edition of the Health for All Film Festival attracted nearly 1,200 short films – both amateur and professional – from 110 countries. They have now been shortlisted for 15 to 16 titles in each of the three competition categories: Universal Health Insurance, Health Emergencies and Better Health and Welfare. “Storytelling is as old as human civilization,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “It helps to inspire, motivate, build empathy and share problems so we can find and share solutions together. Everything TKO does is about stories, because everything we do is about people. We are delighted with the quantity and quality of applications for this year’s Health for All Film Festival. Ultimately, we hope that the festival is not just a way to talk, but to change the arc of stories of people around the world towards better health. “

The shortlisted films will be available to the public as of today via the playlists on Youtube available on the Festival’s website, as well as on the WHO Youtube channel. The public is invited to post comments and questions about the short films, and their selection will be presented during the online awards ceremony in May. The following eminent professionals, artists and activists have agreed to join four senior WHO experts to form the Festival jury: Eugenio Derbez (an actor from Mexico); Dr. Leyla Hussein (Somali psychotherapist and gender rights activist); Martin Fernando Jakobsen (director of a non-governmental organization that turns tables from Denmark and youth empowerment activist); Sonia Lowman (director of a documentary film from the USA), Milica Momčilović (president of the World Federation of Scientific Journalists from Serbia); and Vithika Yadav (a human rights activist from India). In the coming weeks, jurors will review the shortlisted films and recommend the winners to the WHO Director-General, who will make the final decision. Three “MAIN PRIZE” will be announced on May 13 during a press conference followed by a series of online ceremonies with winners and jurors. The WHO also plans to award three special prizes: a student film, a health education film for young people and a Health Equity Film, to pay tribute to the theme of World Health Day 2021. For more details on the official selection, jury composition and further information, visit https://www.who.int/film-festival

