The UK is silent for a year after the first blockade to remember the victims of Covid





The nation has remained silent at noon today to remember all those killed in the pandemic, a year after the first UK closure. The Queen led the tributes, speaking of the nation’s “grief and loss,” while Boris Johnson said it was like “fighting in the dark against a hard and invisible enemy,” while the successful success of vaccinations eventually paved the way for his return to freedom. Tonight people are being encouraged to put up the porch with lights at eight, creating a national “light beacon”. .



source