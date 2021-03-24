Connect with us

The police video of the leaks shows the brutality of the Kremlin-backed regime

As part of a month-long investigation into the crackdown on Belarus, CNN has spoken to several Belarusians who fled the regime’s crackdown on the regime. In dozens of interviews, protesters and opposition activists have spoken out about torture – from systematic beatings to rapes with a police stick. CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh reported. #CNN #New.

