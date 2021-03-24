President Macron fights to win Conservatives in France – BBC Newsnight





A year after the next French presidential election, President Emmanuel Macron is fighting for conservative voters in the face of growing confidence from far-right opponent Marine Le Pen.

Committed to the fall of the French center-left and center-right and suggesting that the two opponents are likely to have another (much tighter) rivalry in May next year, Macron's government is working hard on security and secularism. Lucy Williamson, a BBC Paris correspondent, reported.

