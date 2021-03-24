Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.7 Earthquake – Banda Sea, 112 km northeast of Mumiri, east of Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 5:23 p.m. (GMT +8)





An average earthquake of 4.7 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

Mar 24 09:32 UTC: First to report: EMSC in 9 minutes. Mar 24 09:35: Now using data updates from BMKG

Update Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 09:36

An average 4.7 earthquake strikes near Mumiri, east of Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia

4.7 Earthquake Mar 24 5:23 pm (GMT +8)

Just 13 minutes ago, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Memiri, east of Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia. The earthquake was recorded on the afternoon of Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 5:23 pm local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the surface of the Earth, and the event was presented by the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, the first seismic agency in Indonesia. A second report was later released by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which also rated it as a 4.7-magnitude earthquake as well. Includes cities or towns near the epicenter where the earthquake may be a very weak shaking of Maumer. (Population 47,600) located 112 km from the epicenter. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available If you are in the area, please send your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: March 24, 2021 09:23:12 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 5:23 pm (GMT +8) Size: 4.7 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 8.19 degrees SOUTH / 123.13 ° E (Banda Sea, Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Iliboleng (22 km / 14 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 112 km (69 mi) ENE of Maumere (population: 47,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 177 km (110 mi) ENE of Ende (Population: 77200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 204 km (127 mi) northwest of Kivaminano (Kapopatin Timur Tenga Utara) (Population: 29,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 219 km (136 miles) northwest from Atambua (Kapopatin Belo) (Population: 35,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 225 km (140 mi) northwest of Soi (Kapopatin Timur Tenga Selatan) (Population: 27,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 226 km (141 mi) NNW of Kupang (Population: 282,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 272 km (169 mi) WEST Delhi (East Timor) (Population: 150,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 297 km (185 miles) east of Rotting (Kabupaten Manggarai) (Population: 34,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 355 km (220 mi) ENE from Waingapu (population: 48,800) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 358 km (223 mi) east from L Abuan Bajo (Population: 188,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 225 km (140 mi) from the island of Flores (population: 1,831,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 135 km (84 miles) west of Bora Island (population: 5,350)) -> Watch nearby earthquakes Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: broken clouds 27.2 ° C (81 ° F), humidity: 83%, winds: 2 m / s (4 knots) from SW Primary data source: BMKG (Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics Agency of Indonesia) Estimated outgoing energy: 7.1 × 1011 Joules (197 MWh, equivalent to 169 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource4.710 kmFlores Region, IndonesiaBMKG4.610 kmFLORES REGION, INDONESIAEMSC 4,610 kmFlores Region, Indonesia GFZ User Reports for this earthquake (1)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

19.2 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

