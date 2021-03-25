Sturgeon has won a no-confidence vote in the Scottish Parliament





Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said he would resign if he had broken the minister’s code, but would not be “bullied” outside the office. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Sturgeon has survived a vote of no confidence by the Scottish Conservatives. But how his government handled allegations of sexual harassment against Alex Salmond by an inter-party committee said they had made serious mistakes and Ms Sturgeon had deceived parliament. .



