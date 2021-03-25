The commissioners were sent to take over some of the functions of Liverpool City Council





Liverpool’s planning and property decision-making commissioners have dropped the audit after the council identified “multiple failures” and “mismanagement” that cost millions in taxes. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick commissioned the report after the arrest of Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson, who has been sidelined, although he has denied any wrongdoing. Today’s decision comes six weeks before voters are asked to choose Mr. Anderson’s successor. Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



