A small earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was just reported 16 miles northwest of Okia, California, USA / VolcanoDiscovery

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 16:01

3.8 Earthquake March 24 8:41 am (GMT -7)

The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake in the United States near Ukiah, Mendocino County, California, just 7 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on Wednesday morning March 24, 2021 at 8:41 AM local time at a very shallow depth of 4.1 miles. The exact size, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which recorded the magnitude 3.8 earthquake also, based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak vibration was probably felt in Kombeche (popup 160) located 6 miles from the epicenter, Willetts (population 4,900) 13 miles, Redwood Valley (1700) 14 miles, and Brook Trails (Nuba 3200) 15 miles including towns or Other cities near the epicenter where the earthquake might have felt as a very weak tremor are Okea (population 15,900) located 16 miles from the epicenter, Fort Bragg (population 7,300) 23 miles away, and Clearlake (Pop. 15200) 50 Miles.

Date and time: March 24, 2021 8:41 AM (GMT -7) local time (March 24, 2021 15:41 GMT) Size: 3.9 Depth: 6.6 km Latitude / Center longitude: 39.24 ° N / 123.47 ° W (county Mendocino, California Initial data source: USGS

