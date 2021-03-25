Deadly fires through the refugee camp





According to the Bangladeshi government, the fire killed at least eleven people during the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh), destroyed homes and endangered the lives of tens of thousands of refugees. The fire destroyed at least 10,000 shelters as the camp was being breached, the Bangladesh Inter-Sectoral Coordination Group (ISCG) reported. Up to 10,000 Rohingya refugee families – an estimated 45,000 people – have been displaced, the ISCG said, noting that the figure could rise in the coming days as assessments from aid organizations progress.



