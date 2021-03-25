The EU-UK Covid vaccine queue explained: What is it now? – BBC Newsnight





They said in a joint statement that they want to “create a win-win situation and expand it to all vaccine supplies”. The European Commission had earlier proposed tougher export controls on vaccines, amid tensions over Oxford-AstraZeneca jab supplies. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that “blockades” are not “reasonable”. A joint statement from the UK and EU said “openness and global cooperation” would be key to tackling the pandemic. “We are all facing the same pandemic and the third wave is making cooperation between the EU and the UK even more important,” he said. “We will continue with our discussions.” But on Wednesday there was not much harmony as the Commission announced the destination of all vaccine shipments based on the vaccine and export rate in the destination country. The proposals, which will be presented to EU leaders on Thursday, are believed to be aimed specifically at the UK and the US. Newsnight political director Nick Watt reported. #Coronavirus #BBCNews #Newsnight Newsnight is the main BBC news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

