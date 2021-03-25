60,000 US prisoners face “psychological torture” in solitary confinement – BBC News





Prisons around the world have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The tight and crowded situation makes it difficult to stop the spread of the disease. In the United States, authorities have increasingly resorted to incommunicado detention as a way to restrict transmission, adding to the large number of prisoners already isolated. There are at least 60,000 inmates incommunicado in the U.S. and many of them have been there for years. However, the United Nations has been held incommunicado for more than 15 days in the form of torture because of the psychological damage it can cause. Huw Edwards presents a special report on Hilary Andersson’s BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source