EU and UK pledge to work together to expand vaccine supply to all citizens – BBC News





Following tensions between the UK and the European Union over the distribution of vaccines, a joint statement has been made pledging to work together to improve communications on the pandemic. The statement said they wanted to create a "win-win situation" and "expand the supply of vaccines to all citizens." The tone was different from that set by the EU earlier, when the Commission proposed stricter controls on vaccine exports, depending on the rates of infections and vaccination rates in destination countries. Boris Johnson has warned that he will not rule out retaliatory measures if the EU goes ahead with its intentions to block the export of vaccines to the UK. Huw Edwards presents BBC News at Ten by European editor Katya Adler and editor Laura Kuenssberg.

