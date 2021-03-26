What was that tremendous sound in the sky over Montreal last night?





Residents of Montreal on the western side of the island reported as many as three massive explosions that rocked homes early in the morning on March 25.

screenshot of the moment the sky lit up as brightly as the day at around 3 am Thursday, March 25th. Image via Twitter, Phylippe Bernard

Montreal residents were taking to social media on Thursday to ask the same question: What sound shook people from their beds around 3:26 am?

Front door security camera footage gradually emerged on Twitter, showing what appears to be a critical thunderclap flying in the sky. Anecdotal reports have described the flash as followed by an explosion of sound – up to two loud bangs followed by a taller one – that shook homes and shook people out of bed.

#Montreal I’m still awake an hour and a half after that long thunder shook my house. Was it thunder, earthquake, or both? Never tested anything like that! I’m totally terrified.

– Linda Arne (@ LindaAr72561777) March 25, 2021

“Breaking the sound barrier? (And) a train station explosion? Obviously, we don’t have tectonic plates that can move (closely together),” read one post on Reddit.

Sound and light may have been isolated, as Montreal residents on the island’s west side – and residents of towns as far away as Huntingdon – talk about it. Weather reports show a storm approaching west:

As colossal as the surge volume levels were, the storm was – believe it or not – a regular thunderstorm.

“Maybe it was just because it (hit) overhead, but the sound has nothing to do with the strength of the thunderstorm. We don’t know exactly why the sound is loud,” Simon Legault, a meteorologist at the Canadian Environment Ministry, told the Montreal Gazette … “We don’t know exactly why the sound was loud.”

Strangely, this isn’t the first time West Island has announced huge loud noises over it. In July last year, residents of Dollard de Ormo heard a strange noise that they said looked like trumpets in the sky.

Even so, Montreal residents maintain a sense of humor about the experience

