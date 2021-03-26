Can new Covid variants undo the blocking of the UK roadmap? – BBC Newsnight





The UK company Variant and Mutant Taskforce has warned that Health Secretary Matt Hancock Covid has imported variants from France, Germany and the US into the UK.

A report by Public Health England, seen only by Newsnight, warns that Covid varieties from abroad – including Ireland, France, Germany and the US – are being imported into the UK. Can these variants reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine? And how can this affect the roadmap that has emerged from the UK blockade? Newsnight's Policy Editor, Lewis Goodall, reported.

