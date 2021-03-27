The risk of a massive earthquake remains high on the Japan Pacific side





The government said the probability of a strong earthquake over the next 30 years was still high on the Pacific side of Japan.

The seismic risk map for 2020, released by the State Seismological Research Commission on Friday, showed the odds of an earthquake of at least 6 magnitude, the third highest on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7.

The new map shows odds of at least 26% in the eastern part of Hokkaido, as well as the Pacific side of the Kant region, the Tokai region, and the Kinki and Shikoku regions.

Naoshi Hirata, chairman of the State Seismological Research Committee, speaks at a press conference ahead of the release of the 2020 Earthquake Hazard Map on March 19 at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology in Tokyo. | Kyodo

The results stem from a high probability of two major marine earthquakes over the next 30 years.

One is an earthquake of magnitude around 8 with a probability of 80% expected along the Chishima Trench off Nemuru, Hokkaido.

The other, which was seen along the Nankai Trough off the central coast to the southwest of the country with a force of 8 to 9, has a probability of 70% to 80%.

Several points on the map where the provincial capitals and Hokkaido county offices are located showed slight increases in the likelihood of the earthquake.

Among them, Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, showed the highest probability 81%, unchanged from the previous map released in 2018.

The odds stood at 80% in Nemuro, up from 78%, unchanged at 75% in Kochi and 75% in Tokushima, up from 73%.

Due to recent geological and geological survey data and drilling data being reflected in the map, the odds decreased to 62% from 85% in Chiba and to 30% from 55% in Osaka.

The number dropped to 47% from 48% in Tokyo.

The release of the 2020 map has been postponed to 2021 as earthquake probability assessments along the Japan Trench and the Nankai Basin have been updated.

The Tohoku region is still witnessing aftershocks of the 11 March 2011 magnitude 9.0 earthquake in eastern Japan, which caused a fatal tsunami along the Pacific coast of the region.

Partly because of this, the probabilities of major earthquakes of at least 6 degrees over the next 30 years remain high at 26% or higher along the Pacific coast in Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures as well as the eastern part of Nagano Prefecture have shown lower probabilities due to the updated earthquake assessments, although they are still at high levels.

“We want people to check their homes, schools and workplaces on the map and take steps like earthquake-resistant furniture,” said Noshi Hirata, chair of the committee.

The Japanese version of the map can be accessed on the Government Headquarters website to promote earthquake research.

Site visitors can choose a location and see the likelihood of an earthquake as well as its vulnerability to earthquake on the National Research Institute of Earth Sciences and Disaster Resistance online J-SHIS hazard map.

In a time of misinformation and a lot of information, good journalism is more important than ever, and by subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

subscribe now

Photo Gallery (click to enlarge)

Key words

Tohoku, earthquakes.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos