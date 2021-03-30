See the unloading of ships floating in the Suez Canal





A spokesman for the Suez Canal authority told CNN that the ship blocking the Suez Canal had been completely evacuated. The Ever Give, while the 224,000-ton ship was nearly as tall as the Empire State Building, sank in the Egyptian Channel on March 23rd. Crews from Egypt and around the world have been relentlessly launching the ship in the operation of 10 tugboats, sand dredgers and rescue companies. #CNN #New.



