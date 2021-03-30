U.S. veterans of Asia show scars called racism – BBC News





A former Asian-American soldier who lifted his shirt to show off his scars, who won the U.S. service, has gone viral on social media to prove his "patriotism" at a town hall meeting. Lee Wong, 69, has been applauded for making a strong statement about discrimination. Some have said that Asian-Americans should not be forced to prove their loyalty to their country.

