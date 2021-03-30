Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.4 earthquake – Tasman Sea, 98 km northwest of Queenstown, Otago, New Zealand, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 6:16 PM (GMT +13)





An average earthquake of 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 5 km

Mar 30 05:19 UTC: First to report: GEONET (New Zealand) after 3 minutes Mar 30 05:21: Volume recalculated from 4.3 to 4.4. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 0.4 to 1.5 km (0.2 to 0.9 mi). Epicenter location of 2.2 km (1.4 mi) corrected towards ENE 30 Mar 05:30: magnitude recalculated from 4.4 to 4.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 1.5 to 5.0 km (0.9 to 3.1 mi). 16 km (9.7 mi) epicenter position corrected towards ESE 30 Mar 05:37: magnitude recalculated from 4.3 to 4.4. The epicenter position was corrected at 3.3 km (2.1 mi) in the direction of W.

Update Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 05:24

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale strikes 43 kilometers west of Milford Sound, New Zealand, in the early evening.

Earthquake 4.4 Mar 30 6:16 pm (GMT +13)

GeoNet reported a 4.4-magnitude earthquake in New Zealand near Milford Sound, Southland Region, Southland, just 8 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the evening of Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 6:16 PM local time at a very shallow depth of 1.5 kilometers. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3, based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but perhaps many people felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Milford Sound may have felt the weak tremor (No. 440) located 43 kilometers from the epicenter, and from other towns or cities near the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor including Te Anau (population 2,100) located at a distance of 93 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: March 30, 2021 05:16:06 UTC – Local time at epicenter: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 6:16 PM (GMT +13) Size: 4.4 Depth: 5.0 km Latitude / Longitude of epicenter: 44.67448 ° S / 167.52307 ° E (Tasman Sea, New Zealand) Nearby towns and cities: 31 km (20 miles) west of Milford Sound (Population: 435) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 84 km (52 ​​mi) north of Te Anau (Population: 2,070) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 98 km (61 mi) west of Queenstown (Population: 10,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 129 km (80 mi) west of Wanaka (Population: 4,430) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 202 km (126 mi) northwest of Invercargill (population: 47,300) -> See nearby earthquakes 269 km (167 mi) west of Dunedin (population: 114300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 297 km (185 miles) west of Timaru (population: 28,000) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 346 km (215 miles) west of Ashburton (Population: 30,100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 427 km (266 mi) WSW of Christchurch (Population: 363,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 700 km (435 mi) southwest of Wellington (Population: 381,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Cloudy 15.6 ° C (60 ° F), humidity: 76%, wind: 2 m / s (4 kts) of NE Primary data source: GEONET (NZ) (Seismology and Geological Survey Commission, New Zealand) Rated energy released: 2.5 x 1011 joules (69.8 MWh, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “Felt It” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size Depth Location Source 4.45 km New Zealand GEONET (NZ) 4.3km4.3 SOUTH ISLAND OF NEW ZEALANDEMSC User reports on this earthquake (2)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Drummond / MMI II / Little Roll (One-way Lateral Tilt)

Thornbury Southland (185 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

