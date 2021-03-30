The US is suspending trade ties with Myanmar after the massacre of protesters





The United States has suspended all trade ties with Myanmar in the midst of the world's biggest condemnations of the massive killings of pro-democracy protesters. More than 100 people were killed on Saturday and the violence continues today.

In the east, along the Thai border, Myanmar warplanes bombed Karen sites for the third day in a row. Tonight, the Thai military has been accused of pushing more than 2,000 refugees fleeing to Thai territory to Myanmar. From Bangkok, this report, which warns viewers, has serious images.



