Global Earthquake Report for Tuesday, March 30, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Tuesday, March 30, 2021 11:20

11:20 AM | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on March 30, 2021

Summary: 2 earthquakes 5.0+, 29 earthquakes 4.0+, 117 earthquakes 3.0+, 264 earthquakes 2.0+ (412 total) This report is updated every hour. Grade 5 +: 2 earthquakes, 4+: 29 earthquakes, 3+: 117 earthquakes, grade 2 +: 264 earthquakes no earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 4.6 × 1013 joules (12.9 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 11109) Tons of TNT or 0.7 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.7 Xizang, China, March 30, 2021 1:27 AM (GMT +8) # 2: 5.3 Beaufort Sea earthquake, Canada, March 29, 2021 3:06 PM (GMT -9) # 3: 4.9 North Pacific earthquake, Russia, March 30, 2021 6:41 AM (GMT +11) # 4: 4.9 North Pacific earthquake, Northern Mariana Islands, March 30, 2021 5:45 AM (GMT +10) # 5: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, March 29, 2021 1:57 pm (GMT -12) # 6: 4.9 Indian Ocean earthquake March 30, 2021 6 : 24 p.m. (GMT +9) # 7: 4.8 Solomon Sea earthquake, Solomon Islands, 115 km southwest of Arawa, Papua New Guinea, March 30, 2021 3:21 a.m. (GMT +10) # 8: 4.8 p.m. Pacific, 77 km southwest of Liberia, Costa Rica, Mar 29, 2021 2:46 pm (GMT -6) # 9: 4.8 South Pacific earthquake, N New Zealand, March 30, 2021 12:32 PM (GMT +13) No. 10: 4.8 South Pacific earthquake, 88 km southwest of Huarme, Ankash, Peru, March 30, 2021 4:17 AM (GMT -5) Earthquakes reported : # 1: 4.8 North Pacific Earthquake, 77 km SW Liberia, Costa Rica, March 29, 2021 2:46 pm (GMT -6) – 66 Report No. 2: 2.6 Earthquake 7 km East of Alum Rock, California, USA, March 29, 2021 10:43 PM (GMT -7) – 15 reports # 3: Earthquake 3.2 km east of Shillong, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, India, March 29, 2021 6:52 PM (GMT +5: 30) – 14 reports # 4: 3.4 Earthquake 11 km south of Muswellbrook, New South Wales, Australia, March 30, 2021, 4:42 a.m. (GMT +11) – 13 Report No. 5: 3.1 Adriatic Sea earthquake, 94 km south of Split, Croatia, March 29 2021 9:16 p.m. (GMT +1) – 7 Reports No. 6: 3.7 Caribbean earthquake, 15 km southwest of Vieques Island, Puerto Rico, March 29, 2021 9:07 pm (GMT-4) – 5 Reports # 7 : 4.7 Adriatic Sea earthquake, 108 km south of Sabil, Croatia, 30 m ARS 2021 9:35 AM (GMT +2) – 3 Reports # 8: 3.0 Earthquake 6 miles southwest of Milford, Beaver County, Utah, USA, March 29, 2021 1:40 PM (GMT -6) – 2 Reports # 9: 3.3 Adriatic Sea Earthquake, 69 km North of Manfredonia, Provincia de Foggia, Puglia, Italy, March 30, 2021 4:02 a.m. (GMT +1) – Two Reports No. 10: Earthquake 3.1 22 km south of Grimouth, Gray District , West Coast, New Zealand, March 30, 2021 10:28 a.m. (GMT +13) – Two Reports No. 11: 4.4 Tasman Sea earthquake, 98 km northwest of Queenstown, Otago, New Zealand, March 30, 2021 6:16 p.m. (GMT +13) – Two Reports No. 12: 2.9 Alfred Nzo District Municipal Earthquake, 71 km northeast of Mathatha, South Africa, March 30, 2021 4:36 a.m. (GMT +2) – Two Reports # 13: 2.8 Adriatic Sea earthquake, 101 km south of Split, Croatia, March 30, 2021, 4:26 a.m. (GMT +1) – Two Reports No. 14: 2.9 Mavrovo and Rostosa earthquakes, 23 km west of Kicevo, Kichevo, Kicevo, North Macedonia, March 30, 2021 6:15 a.m. (GMT +2) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake near Huarme, Provincia de Huarme, Ancache, Peru, was reported just 13 minutes ago by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity around the world. The earthquake occurred at a fairly shallow depth of 30 km below the epicenter early on Tuesday morning March 30, 2021 at 4:17 AM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Read all, what is the strongest earthquake in the world on your birthday? Or during a certain month or even an entire year? Find out with our new earthquake finder! … Read all A 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred on the morning of Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 9:35 a.m. local time near Manfredonia, Provincia di Foggia, Puglia, Italy, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). GeoNet reported a 4.4-magnitude earthquake in New Zealand near Milford Sound, Southland County, Southland, just 8 minutes ago. The earthquake struck early in the evening of Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 6:16 PM local time at a very shallow depth of 1.5 kilometers. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos