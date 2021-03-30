Johnson calls for caution as he begins to ease the closure of England





Don't put yourself in excessive danger and jeopardize all the progress we've made – that's the Prime Minister's request tonight, as the final easing of the blockade restrictions takes effect.

Now in England, six people can be reunited outside, and the order to stay at home has been canceled. Even today, new data shows how far some groups are taking the vaccine offer. Recent 24-hour government data shows that another 23 people have been killed with Covid, bringing the UK to 126,615. There have been another 4,600 new cases in the UK. And another 293,000 people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. More than 30 million people have now received the first dose of the vaccine.



