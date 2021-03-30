Dozens of people were feared dead in the terrorist attack in Mozambique claimed by the Islamic State





Dozens of people have been killed in an attack in Mozambique. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out for several days by a local affiliate known as Al-Shabaab. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Their target was the city of Palma in northeastern Mozambique. It is home to about 75,000 people and is close to the largest natural gas project in Africa. Palma is located on the Indian Ocean coast of the southern African country, near its border with Tanzania. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source