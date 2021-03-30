George Floyd’s death: Derek Chauvin’s murder trial begins





Derek Chauvin has begun a trial against a white police officer in Minneapolis who was accused of killing George Floyd last May. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

If convicted of second-degree murder, the most serious of the three charges he faces, they could face up to 40 years in prison. The death of George Floyd had a massive international response because people were angry and demanding police reform. We report from Minneapolis. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



