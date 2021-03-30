The mother of a police officer injured in an angry riot by Trump lies





The mother of a DC police officer who was violently attacked while defending the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 uprising said she and her family were outraged, according to former President Donald Trump, that his supporters were “embracing and kissing” officers during the riots and the mob posed a “zero threat.” . Terry Fanone, the mother of Officer Michael Fanone, was shocked several times when he was beaten with a flagpole and heard people shout, “Kill him with his gun,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon on “CNN Tonight,” as he thinks about Trump’s latest comments. , “what goes through my mind is really anger.” “For us, for our family, and for every police officer I know, Michael is in constant contact. It’s horrible. He’s very humane. He’s so underestimated,” he said. The former president falsely said in an interview with Fox News last week that the pro-Trump crowd stormed the Capitol this year with five dead, including one policeman, that the police had acted properly with the police and a “zero threat” to the building. He also claimed that some of the incidents had “entered, and that police and guards were embracing and kissing”. Michael Fanon suffered a heart attack and severe concussion on January 6 and now has a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. “That also doesn’t start telling the story,” the mother told Lemon, referring to the graphic description of what her son suffered on the day of the incident. “It doesn’t even begin to tell the story of what our family lived through and lived that day.” #CNNTonight #DonLemon #CNN.



