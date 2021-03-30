The earthquake sequence in southern Utah





Milford, Utah (ABC4) – According to the seismograph stations of the University of Utah, UUSS, there is currently an active seismic swarm located south of Milford, Utah.

UUSS officials took to Twitter, saying the earthquake swarm is a sequence of an earthquake without apparent major shock. Earthquake swarms are often fluid-bound or in areas of weak crust.

The earthquake south of Milford contrasts with the opposite of the Magna sequence in March 2020, with the largest earthquake occurring first, followed by aftershocks of clearly smaller magnitude than the main shock.

In the case of a swarm, larger events often occur hours to days in sequence and there can be many large earthquakes of similar magnitudes, such as March 28-29.

Here are some of the earthquakes that occurred in March:

Updated [V2]: March 29, 2021 01:34:34 AM, MDT March 29, 2021 07:34:34 GMTMag = 2.04, 38.3377 N, 113.0868 W, Depth = 4.9 km 9 km SOUTH Milford, Utah

– UUSS (UUSSquake) March 29, 2021

the new [V4]: Mar 28, 2021 07:35:58 PM, MDT29 March 2021 01:35:58 GMTMag = 3.22, 38.3358 N, 113.1005 W, Depth = 5.0 km 10 km SOUTH Milford, Utah

– UUSS (UUSSquake) March 29, 2021

Dr Christine Banco, associate director of University of Utah Seismological Stations and a research professor in the Department of Geology and Geophysics, tells ABC4 that the Milford sequence has been going on since at least March 20, with the largest earthquake reaching a magnitude of 3.2.

Dr Pankoff says that an earthquake sequence is any group of earthquake events and is categorized in three ways. A series of aftershocks, such as Magna. The largest event in the sequence was the first, then possibly thousands of aftershocks to follow.

In most cases, aftershocks are smaller. “The apparent separation is that the main shock is greater than aftershocks,” Dr. Pankoff adds. “Aftershocks are a kind of chatter, it catches up with how they move.”

Dr. Panko explains that the second type of sequencing is foreboding, major trauma, and aftershocks. “This is very similar to Magna, except that the sequence starts with a smaller event or a handful of smaller events.”

Third, the swarms. Like what is happening now at Milford. “These are different,” Dr. Pankow shares.

In a swarm there is still a major shock, but it’s not usually much bigger than that.

“Big events don’t have to happen at the beginning of the sequence. You don’t have to have one big event and a set of small events,” Dr. Pankow shares. “We have other swarms in Utah. It’s not uncommon for earthquakes to happen in Utah.”

Dr Pankoff says that the sequence of a swarm earthquake doesn’t always get much attention because it does not contain significant magnitudes. Dr Pankow adds that the amounts are usually smaller than what people might worry.

The earthquakes in Milford are slightly larger, causing more people to notice them although they are not destructive, but “definitely have a swarm characteristic.”

