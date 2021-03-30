From border crisis to vaccines: Biden’s big challenges | Citizen CNN





CNN’s David Chalian, John Harwood and Gloria Borger joined CNN’s Abby Phillip to discuss how President Joe Biden is handling the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, pushing for U.S. inclusion and other challenges in his first 100 days. Get Citizen updates on CNN about exclusive events and tools delivered to your inbox on a weekly basis. Register here: https://cnn.it/3rBiebS

#CitizenCNN #CNN #New.



source