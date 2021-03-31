Uncategorized
He is the GOP of George W. Bush and Donald Trump
George W. Bush has been a consistent Republican voice against Donald Trump’s divisive policies – but does he have a place in today’s GOP? In this latest issue of The Point newspaper, CNN member Chris Cillizza explains why Bush claims to be a “compassionate conservative” policy that does not exactly align with the party’s post-Trump position. SOURCES AND MORE READING: About the George W. Bush Capitol Uprising: “I Was Sick to the Stomach”
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/24/texas-tribune-george-w-bush/
President Bush’s plan for comprehensive immigration reform
https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/stateoftheunion/2007/initiatives/immigration.html
President George W. Bush on Compassionate Conservatism
https://www.bushcenter.org/catalyst/opportunity-road/george-w-bush-on-compassionate-conservatism.html
Trump Lashes Out at Impeachment Foes and Pelosi Hits Back
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/06/us/politics/trump-prayer-impeachment.html
Barbara Bush on Donald Trump: ‘I’m disgusted’
https://www.cnn.com/2016/02/05/politics/barbara-bush-jeb-bush-donald-trump/index.html
George W. and Laura Bush vote for a top
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/11/george-w-bush-laura-bush-no-clinton-trump-vote-230957
Bush congratulated Biden, saying the election was “fundamentally fair” and that “his result is clear.”
https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/08/politics/george-w-bush-congratulates-biden/index.html
Numerous retirements of Senate Republicans prove who is in charge of the GOP
https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/08/politics/roy-blunt-rob-portman-pat-toomey/index.html
About me: I was named the “best outfit” in 7th grade. This, along with being the editor of CNN and author of the daily “Point” newsletter, is one of my proudest accomplishments. Find me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what really happens in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Paul Dwyer The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Wes Latta Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/
Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #GeorgeWBush.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]