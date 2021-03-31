He is the GOP of George W. Bush and Donald Trump





George W. Bush has been a consistent Republican voice against Donald Trump’s divisive policies – but does he have a place in today’s GOP? In this latest issue of The Point newspaper, CNN member Chris Cillizza explains why Bush claims to be a “compassionate conservative” policy that does not exactly align with the party’s post-Trump position. SOURCES AND MORE READING: About the George W. Bush Capitol Uprising: “I Was Sick to the Stomach”

https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/24/texas-tribune-george-w-bush/

President Bush’s plan for comprehensive immigration reform

https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/stateoftheunion/2007/initiatives/immigration.html

President George W. Bush on Compassionate Conservatism

https://www.bushcenter.org/catalyst/opportunity-road/george-w-bush-on-compassionate-conservatism.html

Trump Lashes Out at Impeachment Foes and Pelosi Hits Back

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/06/us/politics/trump-prayer-impeachment.html

Barbara Bush on Donald Trump: ‘I’m disgusted’

https://www.cnn.com/2016/02/05/politics/barbara-bush-jeb-bush-donald-trump/index.html

George W. and Laura Bush vote for a top

https://www.politico.com/story/2016/11/george-w-bush-laura-bush-no-clinton-trump-vote-230957

Bush congratulated Biden, saying the election was “fundamentally fair” and that “his result is clear.”

https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/08/politics/george-w-bush-congratulates-biden/index.html

Numerous retirements of Senate Republicans prove who is in charge of the GOP

https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/08/politics/roy-blunt-rob-portman-pat-toomey/index.html

About me: I was named the “best outfit” in 7th grade. This, along with being the editor of CNN and author of the daily “Point” newsletter, is one of my proudest accomplishments. Find me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what really happens in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Paul Dwyer The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Wes Latta Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #GeorgeWBush.



source