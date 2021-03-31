Fears of the Libyan civil war were revealed after the ceasefire – BBC News





It has the only joint government in Libya for the first time in years. A ceasefire last year saw the end of the civil war in which forces in eastern Libya tried to dismantle an internationally accepted government. The end of the fight reveals the horrors of those years. Sophie Raworth presents BBC News at Ten with reports from Quentin Sommerville in the Libyan town of Tarhuna. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source