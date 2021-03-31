Exclusive: The poll shows the main conservative in the “red wall” seats





Conservatives have called for a change in the “red wall” districts, according to an exclusive poll in the Channel 4 News newspaper. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

The results of research firm JL Partners suggest that Labor has been in decline since November 2020, with a six-point lead to become a four-point Tory leader. It shows that leadership in both parties has been a key driver. Sir Keir Starmer fell in negative territory, from + 7% to -3%. Boris Johnson has gone from a -2% positive positivity score to + 7%. When voters were told why Labor did not vote, the main reason was: “It’s not clear what Keir Starmer is.” The Channel 4 News / JL Partners poll is based on a representative sample of 45 seats, which the Tories won in 2019 for Labor in the north of England and the Midlands. Returning to the polls, investigators believe Labor will win 18 of the 45 seats it lost in the 2019 general election. In November last year, our polls showed that Sir Keir’s party was expected to win 36 seats, while the Conservatives held only 9 seats. Now the Tories would keep 27 of their 45 seats. James Johnson, the founder of JL Partners, said Labor still had a share of the vote from 2019 because the party was taking the votes of Liberal Democrats: these “liberal centrists” who voted for Lib Dem because of Brexit. Like Corbyn – Labor is also being maintained in national polls. But the Conservatives are winning people who said they were undecided at first, and are recovering from Labour’s defects. 16 months after the start of his parliamentary term, only 3% of Conservatives in 2019 say they would change jobs directly. ”You can read the full report, tables and methodology at jlpartners.co.uk/red-wall.



