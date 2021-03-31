Global Earthquake Report for Wednesday, March 31, 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Wednesday, March 31, 2021 06:20

06:20 am | Posted by: Earthquake Monitor

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on March 31, 2021

Summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 29 earthquakes 4.0+, 125 earthquakes 3.0+, 241 earthquakes 2.0+ (399 total) This report is updated hourly. +: 241 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Estimated total seismic energy: 2.8 × 1013 Joules (7.78 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 6696 tons of TNT or 0.4 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in World (past 24 hours): # 1: 5.2 earthquake 72 km northwest of Ishim, Tyumen Oblast, Russia, March 30, 2021, 11:09 pm (GMT +5) # 2: Earthquake of 5.2 89 km north of Tifriz, Omsk Oblast, Russia , March 30, 2021 11:09 PM (GMT +5) # 3: 5.0 South Pacific earthquake March 30, 2021 2:35 pm (GMT -7) # 4: 5.0 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, March 30, 2021 4:05 PM (GMT -12) # 5: 4.9 Indian Ocean earthquake March 30, 2021 6:24 PM (GMT + 9) # 6: 4.9 South Pacific earthquake, New Zealand, March 31, 2021 2:03 am (GMT +13) # 7 : 4.9 quake of 141 km south from Hotan, Xinjiang, China, March 31, 2021 2:49 am (GMT +8) # 8: 4.9 qu ake 33 km southwest of Turt, Khankh, Hövsgöl Aymag, Mongolia, March 31, 2021 8:01 AM (GMT +8) # 9: 4.8 South Pacific earthquake, 88 km southwest of Huarmi, Ancache, Peru , March 30, 2021 4:17 AM (GMT -5) # 10: 4.8 North Pacific earthquake 136 km east of Mito, Ibaraki, Japan, March 30, 2021 8:11 PM (GMT +9) Earthquakes reported: # 1: 4.2 Politischer Bezirk Neunkirchen earthquake, 5.3 km south of Wiener Neustadt, Lower Austria, March 30, 2021 6:25 pm (GMT +2) – 1880 Reports # 2: 4.9 earthquake 33 km southwest of Torte, Khanech, Hofsgöl Imag, Mongolia, March 31, 2021 8:01 a.m. (GMT +8) – 13 Reports No. 3: 3.4 Aegean Sea earthquake, 9.7 km west of Kusadasi, Aydin, Turkey, March 30, 2021 11:54 p.m. (GMT +3) – 10 Reports # 4: 4.7 Adriatic Earthquake, 108 km south of Split, Croatia, March 30, 2021 9:35 a.m. (GMT +2) – 5 Reports # 5: 2.3 Earthquake 10.9 km northeast of Tuttlingen, Freiburg Region, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, March 30, 2021 1 : 38 p.m. (GMT +2) – 5 Reports # 6: 4.1 North Atlantic earthquake, 47 km northeast of Hato Mayor del Rey, Dominican Republic publicly, March 30, 2021 9:43 PM (GMT -4) – 4 Reports No. 7: 3.7 Earthquake, 37 km north of Masbate, Bicol, Philippines N, March 30, 2021, 10:02 PM (GMT +8) – 4 Reports # 8: 3.4 central earthquake, 23 km west of Rabaa Karam, Tehran, Iran, March 31, 2021, 5:54 a.m. (GMT +4: 30) – 4 Reports # 9: 4.9 Indian Ocean earthquake March 30, 2021 6:24 pm (GMT + 9) – 3 reports # 10: 2.1 earthquake in Philippine Sea, 6.6 km northeast of Tiwi, Albay, Bicol, Philippines, March 30, 2021 10: 06 p.m. (GMT +8) – 3 reports # 11: 3.1 12 miles southwest of Clearlake, Lake County, CA, USA, March 30, 2021 10:05 a.m. (GMT -7) – 3 reports No. 12: 2.6 earthquake Aegean Sea, 10.4 km northwest of Kusadasi, Aydin, Turkey, March 30, 2021 11:57 pm (GMT + 3) – Two reports No. 13: 2.4 Kitsap County earthquake, 7.5 miles west of Shoreline, King County, Washington State, USA, March 30, 2021 11:06 a.m. (GMT -7) – Two Reports No. 14: 4.2 earthquake 10.9 km south in Piedecuesta, Departamento de Santander, Colombia, March 30, 2021 8:17 pm (GMT -5) – Two reports No. 15: 3.9 earthquake Mavrovo and Rostosa, 19 km northeast of Centar Župa, N Macedonia Hey, March 30, 2021 10:38 PM (GMT +2) – 2 reports

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

Previous news The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) announced a 4.6-magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan near Talas, Talas region 31 minutes ago. The earthquake struck on Wednesday morning March 31, 2021 at 7:43 am local time at a very shallow depth of 1 km. The magnitude and other earthquake parameters could still be changed in the coming hours as the agency continues to process seismic data. … Read all A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred just 25 minutes ago 11 kilometers southeast of Piedquista, Colombia, the US Geological Survey reported. … Read all Just 10 minutes ago, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near Perryville, Lake & Peninsula, Alaska, USA. The earthquake was recorded on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM local time, 7.5 miles below the surface. … Read all An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred just 14 minutes ago 59 kilometers northwest of Ternate, Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. … Read all the summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 28 earthquakes 4.0+, 129 earthquakes 3.0+, 278 earthquakes 2.0+ (439 total) … Read all

