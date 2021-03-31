Earthquake swarm occurring on Mauna Loa Wing





(BIVN) – A small earthquake swarm occurs on the western side of Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii.

Mauna Loa volcano does not erupt. Scientists say rates of deformation and earthquakes at the summit are still slightly high and exceed long-term background levels.

Last week, the United States Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that Mauna Loa observation data streams “do not show any significant change in deformation rates or patterns that would indicate an increase in volcanic risk at this time.”

UPDATE – (4:30 PM HST) – An official US Geological Survey statement about the current earthquake swarm was released at 4:04 PM HST:

Activity summary

A swarm of earthquakes, starting on March 29, 2021, at 2:30 AM HST occurs under the northwest flank of Mauna Loa. Mauna Loa has not exploded and other monitoring data streams are currently showing no signs of increased activity over the past day.

Notes

Beginning at 2:30 AM HST on March 29, 2021, the United States Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded more than 130 earthquakes under the northwestern side of Mauna Loa Peak, about 42 km (26 miles) northwest of the volcano. Most of these earthquakes occur in a range about 2 kilometers (1 mi) wide and 6-8 kilometers (3.5-5 miles) below the surface.

The largest event in the sequence, to date, was a 2.7 magnitude earthquake, with the bulk of events being less than 2 magnitude. Only one event was reported by a population and described as weak vibration with maximum intensity of II on the modified Mercalli density scale.

Shallow earthquakes gathering in this region does not imply that an eruption is imminent. HVO has recorded shallow earthquakes in this region for several decades across several volcanic cycles in both Kīlauea and Mauna Loa. These earthquakes may result from changes in the magma storage system and / or they may be part of the normal reset operations of the volcano due to the changing pressures within it. Other monitoring data streams for Mauna Loa and Kīlauea, including ground and gas deformation and images, show no significant changes in activity.

HVO continues to closely monitor geological changes, earthquakes, deformation, and gas emissions at Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes. HVO will issue additional messages and alert level changes as required by the activity change.

For more information on earthquakes in this region, please see Volcano Watch’s article titled “Mauna Loa – A Stirring Giant?” It was published by HVO Scientists on June 12, 2014.

For information on recent earthquakes in Hawaii and eruption updates, visit the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

It is the second earthquake swarm to strike Mauna Loa this month. On March 18, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory released a media release regarding a small swarm of shallow earthquakes below the upper Ka ‘beniki seismic zone below the southeast flank of Mauna Loa. The scientists said the earthquakes showed no signs of molten rock being involved and were “part of a natural reset of the volcano due to changing pressures within it.”

At the time of the March 18 statement, the largest event for the squadron on the southeast flank was a magnitude 3.5 earthquake.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

