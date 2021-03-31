The “dramatic” impact of the Covid pandemic on cancer care – BBC News





Cancer patients have reported the devastating effect of Covid-19 on their treatment to the BBC. Hundreds of thousands of Americans delayed their performances last year, and many who wanted attention were unable to enter because of the tension in the pandemics in hospitals. Now, experts predict that too many cases of serious cancer are on the horizon. The BBC spoke with Dr Ned Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute, about the worrying trend.

