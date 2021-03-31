Pregnant nurse Mary Agyapong hires Covid “it’s not clear”





A foreman has asked Boris Johnson to launch a public investigation into the Covid pandemic "as soon as possible" after completing an investigation into a pregnant nurse who died of the virus.

Police found Mary Agyapong, 28, who died of multiple organ failures and Covid-19, but said it was "not clear" where she got the virus. Her husband told the interrogation that she was nervous when she caught the virus at the hospital where she worked, that she was pregnant.



