An average magnitude 4.0 earthquake 15 km northeast of Shizuoka, Japan / VolcanoDiscovery

4.0 Earthquake Mar 31 3:08 am (GMT +9)

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake near Shizuoka, Shizuoka-shi, Japan, was reported just 12 minutes ago by the Japan National Institute of Earth Sciences and Disaster Resistance Research (NIED), the main national agency that monitors seismic activity in this part of the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 23.4 kilometers below the epicenter early on the morning of Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 3:08 AM local time. The exact size, epicenter and depth of the earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. It caused no major damage, but probably many people felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor might be felt in Shizuoka (population 701,600) 15 km from the epicenter, Fuji (240,000 inhabitants) 20 km away, and Fujinomiya (population 121,500) 21 km away. People probably felt the earthquake because very weak shaking includes Yaizu (population 121,100) located 27 km from the epicenter, Numazu (population 204300) 31 km away, Fujieda (population 132,900) 31 km away, Mishima (population 113,500) 36 1 km away, and Shimada (75,800 people) 41 km away.

Date and time: March 31, 2021, 3:08 a.m. (GMT +9) local time (March 30, 2021 18:08 GMT) Size: 4.0 Depth: 23.4 km Latitude / Center longitude: 35.04 ° N 138.54 ° E (Sea Philippines, Japan)

